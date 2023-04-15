Entertainment

'The Kapil Sharma Show' to go on hiatus from June

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony TV over the weekend

Kapil Sharma's popular television series, The Kapil Sharma Show, will soon go off-air. The comedian has reportedly decided to take a hiatus from the show in order to be able to spend more time with his family. The break will also help the showrunners to bring fresh changes as well as introduce new characters to the show, said reports.

Sharma's TV show has taken seasonal breaks in the past, too.

The Sony TV program also serves as a platform for filmmakers to promote their projects. Every week, several stars make an appearance on it.

Meanwhile, the team will reportedly wrap up the shoot of the remaining episodes in May, but the date of it going off air in June hasn't been decided yet.

The Indian Express quoted a source close to the development as saying that the break was temporary and the Sharma-led show will soon return to the small screen. "Seasonal breaks have actually worked for the show giving us a chance to stir up things in terms of content and cast," said the source, adding that it would help break the monotony.

Furthermore, the show's return date isn't known yet. "Sharma also has an international tour lined up...thus the decision to take a break at this time came in. The team, as of now, plans to shoot a bank of episodes so that their fans do not miss them for long. However, the duration of the break hasn't been decided as of now," the source added.

Will Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar return?

The last time when the comedy series went off the air, two of its main actors, Krushna Abhishek and Chandan Prabhakar, didn't return. While Abhishek reportedly had contractual issues, Prabhakar took some time off to explore new avenues. It will be interesting to see if the two return to the show now. Previously, Sharma has had fallouts with Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar.