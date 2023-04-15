Entertainment

YRF to pay Ayan Mukerji Rs. 32cr for 'War 2'

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 15, 2023, 06:29 pm 3 min read

'War 2' will be directed by Ayan Mukerji, who will reportedly receive Rs. 32cr for his work!

It was recently announced that Ayan Mukerji was roped in to direct War 2. The first part, titled War, starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff and was directed by Siddharth Anand. However, Anand is occupied with his upcoming directorial projects, Fighter and Tiger Vs Pathaan; so Mukerji will be directing War 2. Now, reports suggest he would be paid Rs. 32 cr for it.

Why does this story matter?

War 2 is one of the building blocks of Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, which also includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and the yet-to-be-released Tiger 3 and Tiger Vs Pathaan.

All these movies revolve around secret agents who lay their lives on the line for the country.

With War 2, Mukerji has a towering legacy to match up to!

'Wake Up Sid' helmer to start work in November

An exclusive Bollywood Hungama report said Mukerji signed a contract for Rs. 32 crore as directorial fees for War 2. "The director is all gearing up to start the pre-production work this month. Ayan intends to take War 2 on floors by November and call it a wrap in a year," it added. He is now reportedly the second-highest-paid YRF director after Anand.

Aditya Chopra believes Mukerji can direct 'stylish action film'

The report further shed light on why Mukerji has been brought on board. "The minute Aditya Chopra saw Brahmastra, he knew that Ayan had the potential to direct a stylish action film. He made an offer to Ayan...[who] was more than happy to enter the YRF Spy Universe. Ayan is...excited to be groomed by the best in business" a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Here's all we know about 'War 2'

While there's not much information available at the moment, it is confirmed that War 2 will be the next Spy Universe movie after Salman Khan's Tiger 3. Apart from Roshan, it might also reportedly star RRR actor Jr. NTR and is targeting the release slot of 2024 end or early 2025. Spy Universe regular Ashutosh Rana might reprise his role in War 2.

Meanwhile, what's happening with Mukerji's passion project 'Brahmastra'?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva was released in theaters on September 9, 2022, after numerous delays and obstacles. It is part of the Astraverse trilogy, and Brahmastra's second and third parts are reportedly scheduled to release in December 2026 and December 2027, respectively. Bhatt and Kapoor will reprise their roles, though there is uncertainty about new cast members.