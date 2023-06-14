Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary: Rhea Chakraborty shares heartfelt video

Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary: Rhea Chakraborty shares heartfelt video

Written by Aikantik Bag June 14, 2023 | 01:09 pm 1 min read

Rhea Chakraborty shared a heartfelt video on Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14, 2020, shook the entire nation. Actor Rhea Chakraborty was the reported former partner of Rajput. On his third death anniversary, the Chehre actor took to her Instagram handle to share a video featuring the duo hugging amid the rawness of rugged mountains. Fans showered the comments section with their heartfelt messages.

More about the Reel

The Reel shared by Chakraborty shows the duo spending a cozy time and Wish You Were Here by Pink Floyd plays in the background. Rajput died of an alleged suicide which led to massive scrutiny of Bollywood. Chakraborty faced flak too, yet she held her ground with her calm demeanor. Currently, Chakraborty is starring in MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kand.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline