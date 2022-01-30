Entertainment

SSR case: NCB finally nabs 'prime suspect' Sahil Shah

SSR case: NCB finally nabs 'prime suspect' Sahil Shah

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Jan 30, 2022, 11:56 am 3 min read

Now NCB has arrested SSR's neighbor who was on run

A new turn has come up in the drugs case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a neighbor of SSR, who had been reportedly absconding, on Friday. Allegedly, the neighbor, Sahil Shah aka Flacko, is a drug peddler. Last year, the central agency had identified Shah as the prime suspect in the drugs case.

Details He was arrested as soon as he returned from Dubai

As per reports, the 31-year-old "drug lord" was nabbed in Mumbai when he returned from Dubai on Friday. Apart from being questioned in SSR's drugs case, he will also be interrogated about his association with a marijuana seizure case from 2021, Bollywood Hungama reported. Shah had been on the run for around nine months, ever since NCB disclosed his name in the high-profile case.

Looking back Last year, NCB raided Shah's flat but without success

To recall, the drugs enforcement agency was conducting raids last year across the city when it arrested two aides of Flacko. One of them gave Shah's name, but he wasn't present at his flat in Malad when NCB raided it. He is believed to have supplied drugs to two youths—Karan Arora and Abbas Lakhani—both of whom were arrested in relation to this case earlier.

Drugs chain Shah believed to have supplied drugs given to Rajput

Once he was named the prime suspect in the drugs angle in the much-debated death case, Shah had filed a plea in June 2021 to protect himself from arrest, per reports. Flacko is believed to control the drugs chain in Mumbai and is thus likely to have supplied the ones that were given to Rajput. He reportedly has several high-profile clients from Bollywood.

Timeline This is how NCB began probing into drugs angle

To note, NCB started probing into the Chhichhore actor's untimely death after his girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty's chats were found to mention banned narcotics. The Chehre actor's chats were scanned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after Rajput's family leveled allegations of financial wrongdoings against her. In May, NCB also arrested Rajput's ex-flatmate Siddharth Pithani after the latter stayed underground for months.

Do you know? Fans recently celebrated birth anniversary of Rajput

This development in the death case of the beloved star came days after fans celebrated Rajput's birth anniversary on January 21. Earlier in November, the CBI, investigating his death, approached the US for retrieving deleted emails and chats from the late actor's social media accounts.