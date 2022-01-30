Entertainment

'Dangals of Crime' focuses on Indian wrestling, its dark side

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Jan 30, 2022, 11:02 am 2 min read

Did you watch 'Dangals of Crime' trailer yet?

Discovery+ is here with another Indian original and this time, the topic is Indian wrestling. Wrestling has been a sport that brought world-renowned success and acclaim for our country. But what is concealed behind the shiny medals and glorious honor? We will find out through the docu-series Dangals of Crime - The Untold Truth About Indian Wrestling. It is now streaming on the platform.

Trailer Wrestler Sushil Kumar gets featured in teaser clip

The series premiered on the platform on Friday and a trailer was released to give us some insight into the offering. The 30-second clip begins with two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar bringing glory to the nation. But soon, clips of him getting arrested are shown. Notably, Kumar was arrested in May last year for his alleged involvement in the murder of a fellow wrestler.

Comments Both good and bad of wrestling culture to get featured

Thereafter, a voiceover suggests how wrestlers get engaged in extortion and clearing out of properties. Kumar was also linked with vacating a property in the murder case. Aside from the dark underbelly of the wrestling culture in India, the documentary also looks at the success the sport has brought on a global scale. So, both sides are going to be featured.

Twitter Post Catch the trailer here

Details Two-part series to feature ex-wrestlers, coaches, journalists, law enforcement officials

Produced by Vice Studios Production, Dangals of Crime has been directed by noted director Niyantha Shekar. Through the length of the two-part series, makers have brought in former wrestlers, coaches, famed sports journalists, and law enforcement officials to comment on their experiences and give insights. Noted individuals from the wrestling world like Satbir Singh, Virender Kumar, Anil Mann, and Ramphal Mann also get featured.

Earlier this month, another Indian original show had dropped on discovery+, titled Mission Frontline. Featuring Rohit Shetty and Farhan Akhtar, the non-fiction show saw them spending a day with Rashtriya Rifle Soldiers and J&K Police's Special Operations Group in Srinagar. It was part of discovery+'s campaign, Home of Patriots. Later, another series from the same campaign, Breaking Point was also released.