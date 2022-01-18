Discovery+'s 'Mission Frontline' to now feature Rohit Shetty, Farhan Akhtar

Jan 18, 2022

Catch Rohit Shetty and Farhan Akhtar participating in mock drills organized by the jawans

Top filmmakers Rohit Shetty and Farhan Akhtar will share screen space for the first time in discovery+ show Mission Frontline. They will reportedly spend a day with Rashtriya Rifle Soldiers and J&K Police's Special Operations Group in Srinagar. The show, a part of discovery+'s campaign Home of Patriots, will be available from January 20. Breaking Point, another series of the campaign, airs next day.

Details Shetty and Akhtar to don army uniforms in the show

Apart from interacting, Shetty and Akhtar will also get a chance to witness and do the kind of training the army men undergo. Makers shared a clip that had Shetty and Akhtar participating in mock drills and facing challenging situations along with the soldiers. Both of them were seen in the army uniforms. Earlier, the show had featured Rana Daggubati and Sara Ali Khan.

Information Experience is 'life-changing' and 'humbling' for Akhtar

While talking of his participation, Akhtar said it's a "humbling" experience for him. "Back when we were filming Lakshya, we went up close and personal with the lives of our jawans, but stepping into their shoes and experiencing the hardships they go through on-ground is life-changing," he shared. "It's an honor to have got the chance to be a part of Mission Frontline."

Quote This is what Shetty told of his participation

On his side, Shetty called police officers the "true action" stars. "I'm moved by their undying spirit," he said, adding, "Given the high-tension area, leaving for duty each morning, and hoping for the family to be safe by the time you get back requires courage." He expressed gratitude to discovery+ for "bringing out these aspects of a police's life that will startle audience."

Twitter Post Check out Shetty's video from the show

Fact 'Breaking Point' will hit the platform on January 21

'Breaking Point' episode that aired last March/ Photo source: @discoveryplusIN

As mentioned earlier, the streamer will also air Breaking Point, which will not feature any celebrity. It will be a four-episode series that will hit the platform on January 21. Breaking Point will also showcase the lives of soldiers in training, including paratroopers, Armoured Corps, Army Artillery, and Army Aviation. The series will cover training camps in Nashik, Jodhpur Ahmednagar, Agra, Jaisalmer and Sarmathura.