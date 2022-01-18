Discovery+'s 'Mission Frontline' to now feature Rohit Shetty, Farhan Akhtar
Top filmmakers Rohit Shetty and Farhan Akhtar will share screen space for the first time in discovery+ show Mission Frontline. They will reportedly spend a day with Rashtriya Rifle Soldiers and J&K Police's Special Operations Group in Srinagar. The show, a part of discovery+'s campaign Home of Patriots, will be available from January 20. Breaking Point, another series of the campaign, airs next day.
Shetty and Akhtar to don army uniforms in the show
Apart from interacting, Shetty and Akhtar will also get a chance to witness and do the kind of training the army men undergo. Makers shared a clip that had Shetty and Akhtar participating in mock drills and facing challenging situations along with the soldiers. Both of them were seen in the army uniforms. Earlier, the show had featured Rana Daggubati and Sara Ali Khan.
Experience is 'life-changing' and 'humbling' for Akhtar
While talking of his participation, Akhtar said it's a "humbling" experience for him. "Back when we were filming Lakshya, we went up close and personal with the lives of our jawans, but stepping into their shoes and experiencing the hardships they go through on-ground is life-changing," he shared. "It's an honor to have got the chance to be a part of Mission Frontline."
This is what Shetty told of his participation
On his side, Shetty called police officers the "true action" stars. "I'm moved by their undying spirit," he said, adding, "Given the high-tension area, leaving for duty each morning, and hoping for the family to be safe by the time you get back requires courage." He expressed gratitude to discovery+ for "bringing out these aspects of a police's life that will startle audience."
Check out Shetty's video from the show
The action in this mission is power-packed as @iamrohitshetty spends a day with JK police' SOG - An anti-insurgency and anti-militancy task force!👮🔥— discovery+ India (@discoveryplusIN) January 17, 2022
Mark your calendars. 'Mission Frontline with Rohit Shetty' premieres January 20#discoveryplus #MissionFrontline #army pic.twitter.com/wmXCt2cC42
'Breaking Point' will hit the platform on January 21
As mentioned earlier, the streamer will also air Breaking Point, which will not feature any celebrity. It will be a four-episode series that will hit the platform on January 21. Breaking Point will also showcase the lives of soldiers in training, including paratroopers, Armoured Corps, Army Artillery, and Army Aviation. The series will cover training camps in Nashik, Jodhpur Ahmednagar, Agra, Jaisalmer and Sarmathura.