Gufi Paintal (79), 'Mahabharat's Shakuni Mama passes away

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 05, 2023, 01:21 pm 1 min read

Actor Gufi Paintal is no more

In a devastating blow to the entertainment world, veteran actor Gufi Paintal (79), who rose to nationwide acclaim for his portrayal of the evil Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra's beloved mythological drama Mahabharat, is no more. The actor was suffering from health complications and had been admitted to the hospital a few days ago. He reportedly breathed his last around 9:00am on Monday.

The actor was battling health issues for a while now

Reportedly, after his health aggravated, he was admitted to Andheri's Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital on May 31. However, the doctors couldn't save him and he allegedly died due to heart failure. His family confirmed his death through an official statement, "With profound grief, we announce the sad demise of our father Mr Gufi Paintal (Shakuni Mama). He passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by family."