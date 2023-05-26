Entertainment

Everything to know about 'Ajmer Files' before its release

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 26, 2023, 04:16 pm 2 min read

'Ajmer Files' is a semi-fictionalized upcoming film based on the scandalous Ajmer gang-rape and blackmailing case of 1992 (Picture Credit: Instagram/@abhishekdudhaiya)

The horrific serial gangrape and blackmailing of hundreds of women in 1992 which took place in Ajmer, Rajasthan, rocked the entire nation. The infamous incident which continues to give shivers even today, is now being made into a film. Director Abhishek Dudhaiya, who previously helmed Bhuj - Pride of India, will be directing Ajmer Files which was earlier slated to premiere as a series.

Why does this story matter?

The Ajmer gang rape and blackmail case, also referred to as Ajmer Blackmail Kaand (scandal) is one of the most brutal incidents of crime against women.

Multiple school going-girls were lured with treats. Later, they were gang-raped and blackmailed to silence.

Now, the infamous incident is taking a shape of a film and will be released in the second half of this year.

'Ajmer Files' was previously developed as a series

It was earlier being developed as a web series. Backed by TIPS, the makers have now decided to release it as a film in theaters. According to reports, the decision may have been taken after mapping the box office success of films like The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story. Interestingly, another film on the same incident, Ajmer 92, will see light this year.

It'll captivate the audience: Dudhaiya on 'Ajmer Files'

The fictionalized film is an attempt to duplicate the 1992 incident. Dudhaiya was quoted as saying: "We're happy and excited to work on the Ajmer Files. The scripting is almost complete, and the story is touching to the core. Now that this is being made for the big screen, I have no doubts that it will captivate the audience."

Everything to know about the Ajmer rape scandal

Over three decades ago, multiple young women were gang-raped and blackmailed. The prime accused - Farooq Chisty and Nafis Chistry, belong to an influential family that was associated with the holy Ajmer Sharif Dargah. What began with a trial in a lower court in 1992, has been heard by High Court and Supreme Court, and is presently being heard by the POCSO court.