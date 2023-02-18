India

NIA raids 7 locations in Rajasthan suspecting PFI links

Written by Prateek Talukdar Feb 18, 2023, 04:26 pm 2 min read

The NIA raided seven locations in Rajasthan on Saturday suspecting unlawful activities related to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided seven locations in Rajasthan on Saturday, suspecting unlawful activities related to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). The raids were conducted at three places in Kota and one each in Sawai Madhopur, Bhilwara, Bundi, and Jaipur. Digital devices and incriminating documents were reportedly seized during searches at residences and commercial premises of suspects associated with the PFI.

Why does this story matter?

The country's premier anti-terror task force has continued its crackdown on the PFI in a case relating to anti-India conspiracy and radicalizing the youth.

The government banned the PFI for five years in September last year after the NIA raided more than 100 locations nationwide to bust PFI's network, accusing it of trying to raise funds to commit acts of terror in India.

PFI office bearers' homes, businesses raided

The latest searches were conducted at the property of Hafiz Abrar at Kota's Vigyan Nagar and Imran Rangrez in Bhilwara, along with that of former PFI chief Mohammed Nadeem. An NIA spokesperson earlier said that they were tipped off about PFI members Sadiq Sarraf, a resident of Baran district in Rajasthan, and Mohammed Asif from Kota were involved in instigating youngsters and radicalizing them.

NIA made another arrest in case on Monday

Officials said that further investigation was underway. The seized items included an airgun and sharp-edged weapons. Notably, the NIA, in coordination with the state police, arrested a suspect identified as Mohamed Sohail, a resident of Udaipur, from Jaipur on Monday. Sarraf and Asif were arrested in the case earlier. The NIA registered a suo moto case in the matter in September last year.

All organizations related to PFI were banned

The PFI was formed in Kerala in 2006, and it launched a political front, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), in 2009. Reportedly an extremist Islamic organization, it was founded by members of the banned terrorist organization Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). Last year, after being banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, PFI leaders launched protests across Kerala, resulting in violence.