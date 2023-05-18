Entertainment

Shakti Kapoor to star in Ranbir-Anil's 'Animal': Report

Written by Aikantik Bag May 18, 2023, 01:28 pm 2 min read

Shakti Kapoor to star in Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood, especially after back-to-back superhits Brahmastra and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The actor is currently gearing up for his next release Animal with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. As per a report, the gangster drama will also star the veteran actor Shakti Kapoor in a pivotal role. Shakti is a new addition to the stellar cast.

Shakti Kapoor's role in the upcoming gangster drama

It will be interesting to see if the Kapoor duo shares the screen together. A source close to development spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "Shakti Kapoor plays the role of a yester-year gangster in Animal and has already shot for his portions in the earlier schedules." The major schedule is wrapped up and the final schedule of 12 days will take place in Mumbai.

Cast and anticipation surrounding the film

Animal is a gangster drama filled with high-octane action set pieces. Anil Kapoor is the "Godfather" and Ranbir is his son. The cast also includes Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri, among others. Ranbir is touted to be the best actor of his generation, hence the stakes and anticipation are quite high. As per the look, he looks magnificently daunting.

