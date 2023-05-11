Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna-Shahid Kapoor to star in Anees Bazmee's next: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag May 11, 2023, 05:23 pm 1 min read

Rashmika Mandanna to star with Shahid Kapoor in Anees Bazmee's next project

Rashmika Mandanna is tagged as the "National Crush" and the actor has awed everyone with her acting skills. Ever since Pushpa: The Rise, Mandanna's stardom has increased by folds and she's now signing several Bollywood projects. As per a new development, the Mission Majnu actor is set to star alongside Shahid Kapoor in an upcoming action comedy. Fans are super excited about the development.

More about the development

As per PeepingMoon, a source close to the development said, "She naturally fits the quirky character of the heroine in this film. Moreover, Shahid and Rashmika make for a fresh and captivating on-screen pair, generating more excitement amongst audiences." It will be helmed by Anees Bazmee and it will be bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor and Dil Raju. More details will be revealed later.

