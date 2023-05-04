Entertainment

'Kathal' trailer: Tale of the mysterious case of missing jackfruits

'Kathal' trailer: Tale of the mysterious case of missing jackfruits

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 04, 2023, 07:28 pm 2 min read

You may have heard of missing complaints about pet animals. But what happens when jackfruits from a politician's farmhouse disappear? A team of police, led by Sanya Malhotra, is put on the job to solve the mystery behind the missing jackfruits. Will Malhotra be able to succeed in her job? Only time will tell! Here's all to know about Malhotra-led upcoming title Kathal.

Why does this story matter?

The makers of Malhotra's upcoming comedy-drama, Kathal, dropped the official trailer of the film on Thursday. Apart from starring Malhotra in the lead, it also features Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, and Gurpal Singh in comic roles.

Instead of a theatrical release, the film's makers have decided to opt for an OTT release and it is slated to stream online later this month.

The curious case of missing jackfruits

The trailer of Kathal is about 2:30-minute in length. It promises of providing a good laugh to the audience. Kathal features Raaz as a politician whose jackfruits have gone missing, Malhotra as a cop who has been put on a job to search for the jackfruits, Singh as Malhotra's senior, and Yadav as the journalist reporting the missing case.

'Kathal' is inspired by true events

As bizarre as it may sound, the upcoming movie is said to be inspired by true events. A similar case happened in 2014 when two jackfruits were stolen from a JDU MP's garden. Per reports, a team of Delhi police, crime bureau officials, and fingerprint experts were constituted to catch the thieves. It isn't clear if Kathal is inspired by this incident.

Everything to know about 'Kathal'

The movie is directed by debutant filmmaker Yashowardhan Mishra, and co-written by Ashok Mishra and Yashowardhan. Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms has backed the movie will be released on the streaming platform Netflix. It will be available to watch from May 19. Meanwhile, it is for the first time that Malhotra will be seen essaying the role of a cop.