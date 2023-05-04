Entertainment

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' finally has a release date

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' finally has a release date

Written by Shreya Mukherjee May 04, 2023, 06:40 pm 1 min read

'Jailer' will be gracing big screens in August

And the wait is over! Rajinikanth's much-anticipated upcoming film Jailer has received a release date. The action thriller was supposed to be released in the summer and clash with Ponniyin Selvan: II. But makers avoided the mega clash by pushing the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial back. Now that the Mani Ratnam film has officially hit the theaters, the Rajinikanth starrer is back on track.

Makers also dropped an exciting teaser

Jailer will be seeing the light of day on August 10. Announcing the same on Thursday, Sun Pictures dropped a taut 48-second video on social media. The teaser gives a glimpse into the intense action and thrill that Thalaiva is going to offer his fans soon. An Anirudh Ravichander musical, the film also stars Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, and Tamannaah Bhatia, among others.

Twitter Post