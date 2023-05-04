Entertainment

OTT: Biswa Kalyan Rath's 'Mood Kharab' standup special trailer out

Written by Aikantik Bag May 04, 2023, 06:05 pm 1 min read

'Mood Kharab' standup special trailer is out

Biswa Kalyan Rath is one of the most known faces in the Indian comedy circuit. The comedian is known for his trademark delivery style and his accent adds as an X factor. Rath is back with another standup special titled Mood Kharab and it will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The makers recently shared the trailer of the standup special.

Rath's association with Amazon Prime Video

Rath has a long association with the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. From his first special to two seasons of Comicstaan, he did it all. The upcoming special is directed by his longtime friend and adept comedian Kanan Gill. Gill and Rath started the very famous Pretentious Movie Reviews on YouTube from which the duo rose to fame.

