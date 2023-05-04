Entertainment

'Aazam' trailer: Guns and crime galore in fast-paced dark thriller

Written by Isha Sharma May 04, 2023, 05:09 pm 2 min read

'Aazam' will be released on May 19 and the trailer is out now

Jimmy Sheirgill, Indraneil Sengupta, and Abhimanyu Singh starrer Aazam is just a few days away from its release! The movie will premiere in theaters on May 19. It has been helmed by Shravan Tiwari and bankrolled by TB Patel. It is Sheirgill's first release of 2023 while Singh's third release after Selfiee and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan where he played supporting roles.

Why does this story matter?

Sheirgill has some significant hits to his credit, such as Munnabhai M.B.B.S, Tanu Weds Manu, and Mohabbatein.

It's his ability to portray varied characters without seeming repetitive that has sailed him through, and Aazam seems to fit rights into his filmography.

Moreover, Singh has been having a terrific run critically with his last few appearances and his association with Aazam can aid it well.

The film will focus on crimes and gang wars

Guns, fights, and crime loom large in the trailer, as Javed (Sheirgill) joins hands with Kader (Singh) to eliminate the latter's enemies, who are after his father's wealth, position, and property. The catch is that all four murders must happen in a single night. Sengupta plays a police officer tasked with investigating the underworld syndicate. Surprisingly, the clip doesn't feature any female actors.

Meet the team that worked off the screen

The film also stars Govind Namdev (Satya), Sayaji Shinde (Shool), Raza Murad (Mard), Anang Desai (Rustom), Mushtaq Khan (Welcome), and Sanjeev Tyagi (Baby), among other veterans of the industry. Director Tiwari (The Last Don) is also credited for the story, screenplay, and dialogues. The music is by Natraj Dastidar (Honey Trap) while the cinematography is by Ranjit Sahu (Breathe: Into the Shadows).

Here's what Sheirgill thinks of the character

Sheirgill told Hindustan Times, "When I read the script of Aazam, I was blown always by director Shravan Tiwari's script and the fact that it needed my 35 nights of shoot. So, it's the script and challenging work that thrills me." "Javed is a complex character with shades of grey, and I had a great time exploring his psyche," he said in another interview.