'Peter Pan & Wendy' trailer: Adventurous trip to Neverland awaits

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 11, 2023

Disney's 'Peter Pan & Wendy' will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on April 28

Grab your fairy dust and sprinkle it all around, because the boy who never grew up is back with a brand new adventure! That's right, we are talking about Peter Pan & Wendy which is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. Based on the classic and beloved book by JM Barrie, the final trailer of the film promised the adventure of a lifetime.

Clip teases look into pirates, mermaids, and more

Packed with stunning visuals, captivating music, and a cast of characters that will leave you starry-eyed, Peter Pan & Wendy's final trailer—before it gets dropped to the OTT platform—promises a magical and adventurous experience. In Peter Pan & Wendy, audiences have a lot to look forward to as the film picks up from a franchise that has spawned a variety of other stories.

Take a look at the trailer here

Disney's 'Peter Pan & Wendy' to premiere on this date

The live-action reimaging of the beloved book-turned-animated movie will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on April 28. The timeless saga of "never wanting to grow up" features Jude Law as Peter's archnemesis Captain Hook, Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell, Ever Anderson as Wendy, and Alexander Molony as Peter Pan. Besides, the film also stars Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Jacobi Jupe, Joshua Pickering, Jim Gaffigan, and Molly Parker.

All about 'Peter Pan & Wendy's premise

The much-awaited film encircles the life of Wendy Darling, a young beautiful girl who is afraid to leave her childhood home behind. Wendy meets Peter Pan—the boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and the legendary Tinker Bell, she embarks on an adventurous and thrilling journey with Peter to the magical world of Neverland where she encounters an evil pirate captain—Captain Hook.

Who's behind 'Peter Pan & Wendy'?

For Disney's live-action movie, the studios tapped director David Lowery to helm the film, who is responsible for bringing to life some of the most amazing animated films like The Green Knight and Pete's Dragon. Lowery teamed up with frequent collaborator Toby Halbrooks to adapt the film's story, originally penned by JM Barrie before being adapted into the 1953 animated film Peter Pan.