Entertainment

VIXX's Ravi exits band amid corruption charges, pens apology

VIXX's Ravi exits band amid corruption charges, pens apology

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 11, 2023, 02:06 pm 1 min read

VIXX's Ravi has exited the band

K-pop is one of the most followed genres in the world and the stars enjoy a huge fan following. In the latest development, South Korean rapper Ravi of VIXX announced his exit from the boy band amid military enlistment corruption charges. The rapper took to Instagram and shared a note with his fans. The group's agency also released a statement confirming the same.

The agency's statement and the corruption charges

Jellyfish Entertainment stated, "After careful discussion between Ravi and the agency, it was decided that he will leave the team as of today." This comes after an earlier report suggested that a group of brokers fudged reports to dodge mandatory military enlistment. Ravi's name came under the speculations. Ravi stated he indulged in public service due to his injury and apologized for his actions.

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by ravithecrackkidz on April 11, 2023 at 12:40 pm IST