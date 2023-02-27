World

Hong Kong: Ex-husband, relatives charged with murdering model Abby Choi

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Feb 27, 2023, 06:52 pm 2 min read

The former in-laws and ex-husband of Hong Kong model Abby Choi, whose body parts were in a refrigerator by the police, were put in custody without bail on Monday. Choi's ex-husband Alex Kwong, his brother Anthony Kwong and his father Kwong Kau were charged with murder. Officails apprehended Kwong after attempting to flee the city on a boat, reported CBSNews.

Choi went missing on February 21

As per a report later filed by the Hong Kong Police, the influencer allegedly went missing on February 21. On Friday, the cops found her dismembered remains in a refrigerator inside a house rented by Kau in Lung Mei Tsuen, a suburban part of the city nearly 30 minutes from the border with mainland China.

House had meat grinder and electric saw: Police superintendent

The authorities found a young woman's skull on Sunday, believed to be Choi's, inside a cooking pot seized from the house. As per officials, a hole in the skull's right rear is where the late model was struck. Police superintendent Alan Chung also revealed that the house had a meat grinder and an electric saw, which were allegedly used to mince human flesh.

Choi had economic disputes involving millions: Police

Police earlier said that Choi had economic disputes with her ex-husband and his family involving millions of Hong Kong dollars, and that some were unhappy with how she handled her finances. "We believe the victim and her ex-husband's family had many financial disputes involving huge sums. Someone was dissatisfied with how the victim handled her assets, which became a motive to kill," said Chung.

Police still trying to locate Choi's torso and hands

Superintendent Chung also said that Choi might have been attacked in a vehicle and was unconscious when she reached the house. Authorities are still trying to determine the exact time of her death and locate her torso and hands. On Sunday, police arrested another woman for assisting the suspects, who was believed to be having an affair with Choi's ex-husband's father.

Last Instagram post of late Abby Choi

Abby Choi was a model with over 115,000 followers on Instagram. The 28-year-old influencer's last post was on February 19, and it featured a photoshoot she did with the fashion magazine L'Officiel Monaco. "From Hong Kong to the cover of L'Officiel Monaco, my journey as a style icon continues," the late model captioned her post on social media.