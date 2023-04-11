Entertainment

Salman Khan receives another death threat, matter under investigation

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 11, 2023, 01:43 pm 2 min read

Salman Khan recently brought a white-colored bulletproof SUV after receiving multiple death threats

Days after Salman Khan brought a bulletproof SUV amid constant death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang, the superstar reportedly received another threat on Monday night. A man named Roki Bhai has allegedly threatened to kill the Bollywood actor and has also given a date for it, according to reports. The Mumbai Police has now initiated a probe into the matter.

Why does this story matter?

In 2022, Khan's father, Salim Khan, received a letter while he was out on a morning walk that threatened to kill him and his actor-son.

The Mumbai Police immediately swung into action and increased the security for the Dabangg star.

Though the security has been beefed up, within a year, Khan received several death threats, all allegedly from Bishnoi's gang.

Man called Mumbai Police control room, threatening to kill Khan

The Mumbai Police control room on Monday night received a call from a man claiming to be Roki Bhai from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, said an ANI report. The call was received by the cops at around 9:00pm, in which the alleged caller threatened to kill Khan on April 30. The caller also claimed to be a cow protector.

Threat to Khan's life

A look at Khan's security

Following constant threats to him and his family from the Bishnoi gang, Khan's security cover was enhanced last year. He was granted Y+ level security. And recently, he bought a new bulletproof SUV car of Nissan in white color. Apart from this, per reports, he also obtained a weapon license. Meanwhile, Bishnoi reportedly claimed earlier that his life's goal was to kill the actor.

Khan's upcoming films

Meanwhile, Khan is gearing up for his next big release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the trailer of which was released on Monday at a grand event in Mumbai. Khan, who was last seen in an important cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, also has the much-awaited Tiger 3 releasing this year. The film also features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.