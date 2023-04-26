Entertainment

'Aazam' makers release new motion poster featuring Abhimanyu Singh

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 26, 2023, 05:18 pm 1 min read

Jimmy Sheirgill-headlined upcoming film Aazam was announced some time back and the makers released a teaser recently. Now the makers have released a motion poster revealing another main character titled Kadar which will be donned by the adept Abhimanyu Singh. The gangster drama is slated to be released on May 19, 2023, and looks quite promising as per the look of it.

The project is helmed by Shravan Tiwari, whereas it is bankrolled by TB Patel. The cast includes Indraneil Sengupta and Raza Murad, among others. The film promises a gripping tale of power and betrayal. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster and wrote, "ABHIMANYU SINGH: 'AAZAM' MOTION POSTER... 19 MAY RELEASE... Meet #AbhimanyuSingh as #Kadar in this tale of power, betrayal and intrigue..."

