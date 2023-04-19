Entertainment

Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma announces new project titled 'Ruslaan'

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 19, 2023, 04:31 pm 1 min read

Aayush Sharma is an actor whose career has been on the launchpad for long now. The actor has hopped on the bandwagon of massy-action films by announcing his upcoming film Ruslaan. He shared a poster of the film too. His debut film Loveyatri was a box office debacle, whereas his last release Antim: The Final Truth with Salman Khan fell flat on its face.

Cast and other details

As per the look, the film is touted to be a musical action drama. Not much is revealed about the film. The cast includes Sushrii Mishraa and Jagapathi Babu. This project is bankrolled by Radha Mohan Kesanapalli under the Shri Sathya Sai Arts banner. This will mark his fourth acting venture. He is also filming Kwatha which is slated to release in 2023.

