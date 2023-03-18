Entertainment

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to revive 'Inshallah' with '90s megastar: Report

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 18, 2023, 10:47 pm 2 min read

Sanjay Leela Bhansali plans to revive shelved project 'Inshallah'

A director par excellence, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has made an indelible mark in Bollywood with some incredible films like Bajirao Mastani, Devdas, Black, and most recently, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The filmmaker, who is currently occupied with the shooting of his debut digital series Heera Mandi for Netflix, is reportedly planning on reviving Inshallah, which was reportedly shelved earlier owing to creative differences with Salman Khan.

Why does this story matter?

Time and again, Bhansali has expressed his desire to reunite with superstar Salman Khan; the two even came close to working together for Inshallah a few years ago.

However, it was shelved due to the creative differences between the duo.

During the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhansali stated, "We all change as people. So he (Khan) has changed; in his mind, I have changed."

Bhansali might revive project with right casting

The ace filmmaker was excited to work on Inshallah with Khan and Alia Bhatt in the lead, but since it didn't work out with them, Bhansali is keen to revive it with "either of two megastars from 1990s," per Pinkvilla. "Now, he is silently considering to approach other two top megastars to check on their availability and interest," a source told the publication.

After 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Bhansali wants to direct light-hearted film

Bhansali earlier confirmed his plans to make Baiju Bawra, for which he had locked Ranveer Singh and Bhatt for the lead characters. Now, the latest report suggests that Bhansali has kept the option to make both films—Inshallah and Baiju Bawra—open, depending on which film is "cast right." As per reports, there is an inclination to make Inshallah first as the pre-production work is ready.

After Khan, 'Inshallah' was offered to Hrithik Roshan

As per Pinkvilla, everything about Inshallah was locked before Khan decided to "walk out of the film." After his exit, the makers reportedly even offered the lead role to Hrithik Roshan, but due to his prior commitments to other projects, he gave it a pass. Meanwhile, Bhansali is currently busy with Heera Mandi, which is expected to be wrapped up in October this year.