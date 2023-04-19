Entertainment

Priyanka Mohan roped in for Pawan Kalyan's 'OG'

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 19, 2023, 04:30 pm 1 min read

Priyanka Mohan is a budding actor in the South Indian film industry. The actor is making a stronghold in cinema with her work. In a new announcement, DVV Entertainment revealed that the actor has been roped in for Pawan Kalyan's next film titled OG. The actor also retweeted the post and shared her excitement about being a part of the upcoming film.

Kalyan is a bonafide star of Telugu films. He has been relevant for more than 25 years. Reportedly, the film is touted to be a typical Telugu entertainer. It will have all the elements of a powerful mass entertainer. It is being helmed by Sujeeth of Saaho fame. Fans will be eager to watch the dynamic between Mohan and Kalyan.

