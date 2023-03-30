Entertainment

Box office: The clash of titans Nani-Simbu-Vijay Sethupathi

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 30, 2023

The eventful weekends are always the gold spots for film industries, as filmmakers look forward to a box office haul. As the Ram Navami weekend hit today, there are some massive films releasing all over the country. In the southern film industries, three biggies are clashing at the box office—Dasara (Telugu), Pathu Thala (Tamil), and Viduthalai: Part 1 (Tamil).

Among the three, Srikanth Odela's Dasara starring Nani has the highest buzz and as per reports, it will rake in huge at the box office. It also stars Keerthy Suresh and was released on Thursday. Krishna's Pathu Thala starring Silambarasan TR premiered on Thursday too and will rake in decent figures. Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai: Part 1 is in buzz and stars Vijay Sethupathi and Soori.

