Everything about Vetrimaaran's 'Viduthalai Part 1,' releasing tomorrow

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 30, 2023, 09:59 am 1 min read

Vetrimaaran's 'Viduthalai Part 1' releasing this Friday

Acclaimed director Vetrimaaran is all set to make a comeback with Viduthalai Part 1. The film is touted to be a crime thriller and is hitting the theaters on Friday. The Visaranai director is known for making hard-hitting films and this movie revolves around police brutality. Reportedly, it will be a period drama and stars Vijay Sethupathi in an important role.

Cast and crew of the film

The makers released the trailer recently and the as per the look, it seems promising. The cast also includes Soori, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon, Chetan, Ilavarasu, and Munnar Ramesh, among others. The film is based on B Jeyamohan's book Thunaivan. The music is composed by the maestro Illaiyaraaja. The project is bankrolled by RS Infotainment and Grass Root Film Company.

