Nani's 'Dasara' OTT details: When and where to watch

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 30, 2023, 02:13 pm 1 min read

'Dasara' OTT details

Nani has emerged to become one of the biggest stars of Telugu films. The Jersey actor is hailed as the "Natural Star" and his recently released film Dasara was one of the most anticipated ones. As per trade reports, the film is slated to have an Rs. 50 crore opening at the box office. Now, we have got the OTT details of the same.

OTT details, cast, and crew of the film

The Srikanth Odela directorial's streaming rights have been bagged by the OTT giant Netflix, reportedly. Though the OTT premiere date is not revealed, generally it comes on OTT within two months of release. The cast includes Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Samuthirakani, and Sai Kumar, among others. The film is shot by Sathyan Sooryan, and the music is by Santhosh Narayanan.

