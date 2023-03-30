Entertainment

'Chatrapathi' teaser: Bellamkonda Sreenivas set for his action-packed Hindi debut

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 30, 2023, 06:49 pm 2 min read

Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas is all set to mark his Hindi debut with the upcoming film Chatrapathi. The makers of the film released its first teaser on Thursday, showing glimpses of the action and drama that it will offer. It is a Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli's directorial by the same title, which starred Prabhas in the lead.

Why does this story matter?

The original Telugu movie, which was released in the year 2005, was made on budget of Rs. 12.5 crore and went on to collect almost double its cost - Rs. 22 crore.

It reportedly ran for about 100 days in the theaters and became a blockbuster hit. The expectations around its Hindi remake are high among the audience.

The teaser gives glimpses of the grandeur and action

Sreenivas took to social media on Thursday to share the first teaser of his upcoming next. Per the minute-long video, Sreenivas can be seen in his best elements, promising to deliver a high-octane actioner as he plays a leader of the masses. The teaser has garnered over 66,500 views on Twitter alone, at the time of filing this report.

Sreenivas underwent a physical transformation for 'Chatrapathi'

Every actor puts in his or her best efforts for all the projects he/she is a part of. Similar dedication can also be seen by Sreenivas who underwent a massive physical transformation for his character portrayal in the movie. The top-notch background score and the grand visuals add more spice to the flavor, increasing the excitement around its release.

Everything to know about Sreenivas's 'Chatrapathi'

Sreenivas reportedly took Hindi classes to dub for his role. He will be cast opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha. Interestingly, Chatrapathi is Bharuccha's second Tamil movie after 2010's Taj Mahal. Directed by VV Vinayak, the movie's script is written by Rajamouli's father, Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote the story for the original film. Tanishk Bagchi has given the music while Jayantilal Gaga backed it.