Entertainment

'Baahubali' to 'Billa': 5 Prabhas films to watch on OTT

'Baahubali' to 'Billa': 5 Prabhas films to watch on OTT

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 29, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

Here are five unmissable films of Prabhas and where to watch them.

Rebel Star, as Prabhas is famously known in India, gained national fame through the Baahubali franchise. There's no doubt that he is one of the most prominent and bankable actors in India. Known for his brilliant acting skills and fierce dialog delivery, the actor has delivered a number of superhits. Here are five of his top films and where you can watch them.

#1 The 'Baahubali' franchise

Baahubali is a milestone not just for Prabhas but also for the whole Indian entertainment industry. The SS Rajamouli-directed franchise was released in two parts: Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. The period drama revolved around the fictional land of Mahishmati with Prabhas playing a king named Baahubali. The first part is available on Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix is streaming the second installment.

#2 'Radhe Shyam'

Prabhas's latest film Radhe Shyam (2022), directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, is a period drama set in Europe. Co-starring Pooja Hegde, the film had Prabhas playing a world-renowned palmist. It revolved around the romantic relationship between the two. The Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam versions of Radhe Shyam are available on Amazon Prime Video, while Netflix is streaming the Hindi version.

#3 'Chatrapathi'

Prabhas and Rajamouli's maiden collaborative venture is Chatrapathi (2005), which revolved around a young Sri Lankan immigrant Sivaji (Prabhas) who moved to Andhra Pradesh. Also starring Shriya Saran and Bhanupriya, Prabhas played a rebel fighting for the rights of bonded laborers. The film was set against the backdrop of war and the mafia. It is available on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

#4 'Saaho'

Prabhas's mega-budgeter Saaho (2019) came two years after the blockbuster Baahubali 2. Made on a whopping budget of Rs. 300cr, Prabhas forayed into Bollywood with the film. Shraddha Kapoor played the leading lady in this project directed by Sujeeth. Prabhas played an undercover cop and the film revolved around his battle with warring criminals. Saaho is available on both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

#5 'Billa'

Prabhas's Billa (2009) is the Telugu remake of a Tamil film of the same name starring Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara, which was again a remake of Rajinikanth's yesteryear film with the same title. In the Telugu version, Prabhas's co-stars are Anushka Shetty and Hansika Motwani. Prabhas played dual roles in the film: an undercover gangster and his lookalike. It is available on ZEE5.