'Not Hindi, speak in Tamil': AR Rahman to his wife

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 26, 2023, 05:16 pm 2 min read

A video of AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu from an awards show is going viral on social media. Wondering why? Well, it is because Rahman asked his wife to not speak in Hindi, but rather in Tamil at the event. The video, shared by a Twitteratti, shows his wife holding an award before she begins to speak.

Why does the story matter?

The music maestro, Rahman, is one of the best Indian music composers. He has made the country proud on several occasions, especially when he grabbed an Oscar and a Grammy award for the 2009 film Slumdog Millionaire.

Rahman is also a proud winner of six National Film Awards apart from a Golden Globe Award, BAFTA, and many other prestigious awards.

What happened at the event?

Rahman was attending an award show in Chennai along with his wife. While on the stage, Rahman spoke about how Banu sees all his interviews because she loves his voice while she stood smiling next to him, holding an award. Just when the anchor asked Banu to speak, Rahman told her in Tamil: "Don't talk in Hindi, speak in Tamil."

'Please excuse me,' said Banu to the audience

As Banu began to speak, she said in English: "Good evening everyone. Sorry, I can't speak fluently in Tamil. So, please excuse me. I am super, super happy, and excited because his voice is my favorite. I fell in love with his voice. That's all I can say." The couple tied the knot in 1995, and have three children- Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen.

Watch Banu respond in English

On Rahman's work front

Meanwhile, Rahman's latest work will be seen in Mani Ratnam's directorial film Ponniyin Selvan: II. A sequel to the first part which was released in 2022, Rahman has composed the music for the title. Ratnam and Rahman have delivered several iconic songs for films such as Dil Se, Yuva, Roja, Guru, Bombay, Raavan, OK Kanmani, and many more.