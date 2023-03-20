Entertainment

'Ponniyin Selvan II's first single 'Aga Naga' is out now

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 20, 2023, 06:00 pm 1 min read

'Ponniyin Selvan II' first single was released today

Ponniyin Selvan II is one of the most anticipated ventures. Mani Ratnam awed the viewers with the first installment and it was a huge money spinner at the box office. The pan-India film series is a period drama. Now, the makers released the first single of the sequel, Aga Naga, at 6:00pm IST on Monday. Fans seemed to be very excited.

AR Rahman has helmed the music

The makers released a poster featuring Trisha and Karthi earlier to announce the song's release. This song is sung by the talented Shakthisree Gopalan and it's penned by Ilango Krishnan. The music is helmed by the maestro AR Rahman. The film releases in theaters on April 28. PS II also features 'Jayam' Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and 'Chiyaan' Vikram. It's cranked by Ravi Varman.

