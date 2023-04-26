Entertainment

Everything about Timothee Chalamet's 'Wonka'; new trailer released

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 26, 2023, 02:37 pm 1 min read

'Wonka' new trailer released

Willy Wonka is one of the most iconic characters ever played on celluloid. The '90s kids will brim with nostalgia as the adept Timothee Chalamet is set to play the iconic character in the upcoming film Wonka. The makers dropped a new trailer at the CinemaCon in Las Vegas. This is a prequel to the 2005 musical fantasy drama Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Cast, crew, and release date

The prequel is helmed by Paul King, whereas the screenplay is penned by Simon Farnaby and King. The characters are based on Roald Dahl's 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The cast includes Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, and Jim Carter, among others. Hugh Grant will don the OG character of Oompa-Loompa. It will be released on December 15, 2023.

