'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown is engaged! See picture

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 11, 2023, 06:01 pm 3 min read

Millie Bobby Brown is engaged to beau Jake Bongiovi

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is officially engaged to her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi! Taking her fans by surprise, the 19-year-old actor announced the exciting news by sharing a sweet Instagram post. The couple who has been in a relationship for the past three years has now taken the next step. Brown's fans immediately stormed the comments section to congratulate the beautiful couple.

Brown showed off her ring in a monochrome picture

One of the most celebrated Hollywood GenZ stars, Brown took to Instagram to share a monochrome picture with her beau, where she showed off her new rock, confirming her engagement news. In the picture, the couple beamed from ear to ear, which sent the fans into a frenzy. The Instagram caption read, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

Check out the Instagram post here

Instagram post A post shared by milliebobbybrown on April 11, 2023 at 4:22 pm IST

Meet her boyfriend-now fianće Bongiovi

From sharing ice cream sundaes to enjoying afternoon hikes, Bongiovi's Instagram grid is filled with Brown's cute pictures. Bongiovi, born Jacob Hurley Bongiovi is the son of the legendary singer-songwriter Bon Jovi. The 20-year-old is currently pursuing higher education at Syracuse University, and he is the second-youngest child of parents Jovi and Dorothea Hurley. His siblings include sister Stephanie and brothers Jesse and Romeo.

Relationship timeline: The couple first met in 2021

In an interview in 2022, Brown revealed how she first came into contact with Bongiovi, and it's a GenZ love story! "We met on Instagram and we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say..." the Enola Holmes actor revealed to WIRED. Before this interview in November, the couple was spotted attending the premiere of Brown's film Enola Holmes 2.

In November 2021, the couple made their relationship Insta-official

Brown mentioned Bongiovi as her "BFF" in the early days and often posted pictures of them together strolling in New York City. But in November 2021, the actor finally put an end to all the speculations and made her relationship with her beau official on social media. She posted a cute blurry picture with Bongiovi on the London Eye Ferris Wheel which screamed love.

Check out her Instagram post that confirmed things

Instagram post A post shared by milliebobbybrown on April 11, 2023 at 5:06 pm IST

The stunning red carpet appearance in BAFTA 2022

The couple marked their red carpet debut during Brown's first-ever British Academy Film Award (BAFTAs) ceremony held in London. With hands wrapped around each other, the two of them stunned everyone with their incredible looks. While Bongiovi looked dapper in a black and white tuxedo, Brown wore a stunning floor-length lace gown and paired it with black gloves, which elevated her overall look.