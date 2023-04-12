Entertainment

'Shaakuntalam,' 'Renfield': Every major film hitting theaters this Friday

'Shaakuntalam,' 'Renfield': Check out movies coming to theaters this Friday

Another week, another set of titles gearing up for theatrical release. The month of April began with some of the best thriller and horror movies, such as The Pope's Exorcist and Aditya Roy Kapur-led Gumraah. Now, it seems the streak will continue in the second week of the month too. From Shaakuntalam to Pinky Beauty Parlour, here are major theatrical releases of this Friday.

'Shaakuntalam'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to mesmerize the audience with her highly-awaited mythological drama, written and directed by Gunasekhar. Based on the popular Kalidasa play, Abhijnana Shakuntalam, the film tells the story of Shakuntala and her courtship with King Dushyant, which is plagued by obstacles. Initially, the film was set to be released in February alongside Shehzada and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

'Pinky Beauty Parlour'

In many Bollywood films, the obsession with fair skin has been emphasized, but a movie that focuses exclusively on it is rare. After being successfully screened in more than 30 international film festivals, Pinky Beauty Parlour is all set to hit theaters this Friday. Directed by Akshay Singh, the film is a satirical comedy and features Singh, Sulagna Panigrahi, and Khushboo Gupta, among others.

'Rudhrudu'

The multi-hyphenate personality Raghava Lawrence is coming with an action thriller Rudhrudu this Friday. Helmed by Kathiresan, it is set to be released in Tamil and Telugu languages. Rudhrudu will feature Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female lead opposite Lawrence, while Sarath Kumar will be seen in a pivotal role. The trailer was released last week and was appreciated by fans on social media.

'Renfield'

Are you ready for some fantasy comedy-horror film? Then mark your calendars as Renfield is all set to hit theaters this Friday. Helmed by Chris McKay, the film features Nicholas Cage as a vampire. Set around Renfield (Nicholas Hoult), the story is based on an original idea by Robert Kirkman—the renowned American comic book writer—and features characters from Bram Stoker's 1897 novel Dracula.