When is 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' getting OTT release

Apr 18, 2023

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania' is yet to premiere on OTT

Ant-Man is one of the most promising franchises of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The third installment, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania fared decently at the box office. Fans loved the film and are waiting for the OTT release. The makers are instead releasing the digital code (Friday) and the Blu-ray version (May 16) of the anticipated film. The pre-order link is active now.

Cast and crew of the film

Fans will have to wait for its OTT release. The 31st film in the MCU, this movie marked the start of MCU's Phase V. It is helmed by Peyton Reed and headlined by Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly. The cast also includes Jonathan Majors, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, Bill Murray, Katy O'Brian, and Corey Stoll, among others.

Know how digital code is different from digital premiere

For the unversed, a digital code comes packaged with an eligible released product like a DVD or Blu-Ray. This code can be used to redeem the product and it can be added to one's movie library. On the other hand, a digital premiere is when the film gets released on an OTT platform and can be accessed with a required subscription.