Box office: 'Bholaa' inches toward Rs. 100 crore mark

If one knows the art of delivering box office successes and critically acclaimed films for decades, it is Ajay Devgn. The actor has been delivering good work and his recent release Bholaa has been a sleeper hit at the box office. The film received mixed reviews from both critics and viewers. It has been quite steady at the box office.

Steady box office collections on weekdays

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the high-octane action drama raked in Rs. 1.15 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it earned Rs. 85.84 crore. The film is directed by Devgn and is a remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. The cast includes Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, and Deepak Dobriyal, among others. Abhishek Bachchan appears in a cameo. It's expected to keep raking in quite well.

