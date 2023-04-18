Entertainment

Jonathan Majors dropped by management firm amid domestic violence case

Written by Tanvi Gupta Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 18, 2023, 10:47 am 3 min read

Talent management company Entertainment 360 has dropped Jonathan Majors after his arrest over alleged domestic violence

Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors lost a large chunk of his representatives in the wake of his ongoing domestic violence case in New York. Majors's longtime management company, Entertainment 360, has parted ways with the actor, Deadline confirmed on Monday. Besides Entertainment 360, the Creed III actor's representation problems extend to his PR firm—The Lede Company—which reportedly broke off relations with him last month.

Why does this story matter?

Majors was arrested on March 25 over an alleged domestic violence dispute and aggravated harassment with a 30-year-old woman. He was nabbed on the charges of "strangulation, assault, and harassment."

According to the state department authorities, the victim was rushed to the hospital following minor injuries on her head and neck.

Later, a report by TMZ stated that the victim was allegedly Majors's girlfriend.

Majors will not attend this year's Met Gala as well

Besides being ditched by management and PR companies, recently, the reports were rife that Majors and Italian luxury fashion house Valentino have "mutually agreed" that the Avengers actor would not be attending this year's highly-awaited Met Gala. Notably, the annual ceremony is set to take place on May 1, and it will be attended by the biggest stars from the world of cinema.

Majors's next court appearance is scheduled on May 8

It is noteworthy that the actor was released without bail on the same day of his arrest and limited protection was put in place at his request. His next court appearance is scheduled on May 8. While Majors is yet to comment on the matter publicly, his representatives have denied any wrongdoing, with his criminal defense attorney stating that Majors is "completely innocent," reportedly.

'Majors is the victim of an altercation with a woman…'

Majors's criminal defense attorney, Priya Chaudhry, in a statement to Deadline, said, "Majors is completely innocent and he is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows." In an interesting turn of events, his defense attorney Chaudhry also released a set of text messages to the press, protecting the woman's identity, in which the latter took the blame for the fight.

Meanwhile, a look at Majors's career

Majors made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Loki (2021) and was recently seen as Kang the Conquerer in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (2023). He has been noted for his extraordinary performances in The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019) and the horror-fiction series Lovecraft Country (2020). Majors recently garnered praise for his performance in Creed III, released on March 3.