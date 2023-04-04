Entertainment

'Succession': A quick character guide for beginners

'Succession': A quick character guide for beginners

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 04, 2023, 06:10 pm 3 min read

HBO's 'Succession': Here's your character guide to the Roy dynasty

With the power play at its heart, HBO's Succession is a gripping and thought-provoking dramedy series that gives a glimpse into the lives of ultra-rich and powerful people. The fourth and final season of the series was released on March 26. In case you are new to the series, we have put together a guide to the main characters of Jesse Armstrong's Emmy-winning comedy-drama.

Logan Roy

It all comes down to Logan Roy—the main character without whom there's no Waystar Royco—a global media and entertainment conglomerate. Played by actor Brian Cox, the character is a self-made billionaire, who has a repertoire of using ruthless business tactics with extreme cruelty and vindictiveness. Although his retirement is expected at the beginning of Season 1, he does not surrender power until Season 4!

That's what we were talking about!

Kendall and Shiv Roy

Kendall, played by Jeremy Strong is Logan's second-eldest son from his second marriage and presumed heir to Waystar Royco. After battling drug addiction, Kendall proves to be a hard-edged businessman. He is more of a troubled character. Whereas, Logan's only daughter Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) is a fiercely independent character who has a sharp tongue and often uses her wit to disarm her opponents.

Roman and Connor Roy

After Kendall, Roman (Kieran Culkin)—the youngest son of Logan—is under serious consideration for the position of CEO after he shows his full potential as Waystar Royco's chief operating officer. Despite being a little snappy, sarcastic, and vulgar, he manages to stay in Logan's good books. Connor—the oldest Roy sibling—is the most forgettable character, as he stays outside of the lavish Manhattan bubble.

Tom Wambsgans, Gerri Kellman

Meet Shiv's husband Tom Wmbsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), who works as a high-ranking executive at Waystar Royco. You will somehow feel sympathetic about this character, who is insecure and often used as a pawn by the other characters. Contrary to him is Gerri Kellman, Waystar Royco's general counsel. She is a powerbroker and strikes when no one's watching. She is responsible for cleaning up scandals.

Frank Vernon, Stewy Hosseini, and Sandy Furness

The most senior member in the company—Frank—can be best described as Brutus to Logan's Ceaser. In Season 1, Logan fires him and he aligns with Kendall to wrest control of the company from the patriarch of the Roy family. Stewy Hosseini and Sandy Furness are the competitive titans of Logan. They hate Logan's guts and possess the unbridled passion to bring him down.