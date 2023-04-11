Entertainment

Sushmita Sen suffered heart attack during 'Aarya' shoot, claims co-star

Apr 11, 2023

Sushmita Sen had undergone an angioplasty after she suffered a heart attack recently

Sushmita Sen recently suffered a heart attack, news of which shocked her fans and friends from the industry. The actor, since then, has been doing fine health-wise. However, one of her co-stars from her hit show, Aarya, which has been revived for a third season, revealed she suffered the attack a day after the team had reached Rajasthan for Season 3 shoot.

Sen, the 47-year-old actor, suffered a heart attack last month. She took to Instagram to inform her followers about it, adding that she also underwent an angioplasty.

She had a medical condition in the past too. Previously, in 2014, Sen was diagnosed with Addison's disease, an autoimmune condition. She once said that the years when she was battling the disease were traumatizing for her.

Sen's 'Aarya' co-star Vikas Kumar talked about her heart attack

Actor Vikas Kumar, who played ACP Khan in the web series, told News18 Showsha that the team had arrived in Jaipur for the shoot, and the next day, it was halted after Sen got a heart attack. "We didn't know at first about it. Ultimately in a couple of days, we got to know, as she revealed it to the world," he said.

'Aarya 3' shoot to resume soon

Kumar, further said that the team had shot only for a day. He said, "We just did one day of the shoot, and then we realized that we can't proceed. By then, it was obvious that was not just a day or two affairs, but we need to stop. So we stopped for a bit." He further added that the shoot will resume soon.

Major chunks have already been shot

According to the News18 report, a major chunk of the upcoming series has already been shot. The majority of filming has happened in Rajasthan, with some scenes that are remained to be shot on the outskirts of Jaipur. It's directed by Ram Madhvani and will be released on Disney+ Hotstar. It features Sen in the lead role along with Kumar and the other cast.