Box office: 'Viduthalai Part 1' collections are steady

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 06, 2023, 11:44 am 1 min read

'Viduthalai Part 1' box office collections

Viduthalai Part 1 has been in the buzz ever since its release date was out. Vetrimaaran is one of the best filmmakers in Tamil cinema and viewers were waiting for this drama. The film received rave reviews from both critics and viewers, yet it has not been able to create a box office explosion. However, it is raking in a decent amount of money.

Collection and cast of the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs. 2.05 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday, which is a slight drop from Tuesday's Rs. 2.25 crore. Overall, the project raked in Rs. 20.75 crore. The film is a period drama and the story revolves around police brutality. The cast includes Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj, and Bhavani Sre, among others.

