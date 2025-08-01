What is Lyme disease? Illness affecting Justin Timberlake

American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake (44) recently revealed that he has been battling Lyme disease. The diagnosis comes as he wraps up his two-year-long Forget Tomorrow World Tour, during which he faced criticism for his lackluster performances. In an Instagram post , the SexyBack singer said that living with this disease can be "relentlessly debilitating."

Health struggles 'I was shocked...but at least I could understand' Timberlake said he was "shocked" to learn of his diagnosis. "But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness." Despite these health setbacks, he decided to continue touring. "The joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I'm so glad I kept going."

Support system Timberlake's wife, fellow celebrities extend support Timberlake's wife, actor Jessica Biel, supported him by liking his post and sharing it on her Instagram Story. His *NSYNC bandmate Chris Kirkpatrick also praised him for his resilience in the face of Lyme disease. He wrote, "Watching him battle Lyme disease day in and day out...was something I'll never forget."

Disease details What is Lyme disease? Other celebrities who have it Lyme disease is caused by Borrelia bacteria, usually transmitted through the bite of an infected tick. Symptoms may include fever, headache, fatigue, and a characteristic skin rash called erythema migrans. If left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Other celebrities who have battled Lyme disease include Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne, Shania Twain, Bella Hadid, Riley Keough, and Debbie Gibson.