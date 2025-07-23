Truth about salads: Myth v/s facts

We all feel salads are the holy grail of healthy eating. But, not all salads are made equal, and some can be surprisingly unhealthy. Though they can make for an excellent source of nutrients, certain ingredients and dressings can make them calorie-laden meals. Here, we look at various things that debunk the myth of salads being the healthiest meal option.

Dressings Hidden calories in dressings Many salad dressings are loaded with sugar, sodium, and unhealthy fats. A seemingly healthy salad can quickly turn calorie-packed with a few tablespoons of dressing. Creamy dressings such as ranch or Caesar can add hundreds of calories to your meal. Opting for vinaigrettes or using lemon juice as a dressing alternative may help cut down on unnecessary calorie intake.

Toppings The role of toppings Salad toppings such as croutons, cheese, and nuts can add a lot of calories to your meal. While these ingredients are great for flavor and texture, they also add extra fats and sugars. Hence, it's important to use these toppings sparingly to maintain your salad's nutritional profile. This way, your meal stays healthy without sacrificing flavor or variation.

Nutrients Nutrient imbalance concerns If your salad is primarily made out of lettuce, it may miss out on important nutrients such as protein and carbs needed for a well-rounded diet. Adding a variety of vegetables, along with protein sources such as beans or tofu, ensures that your salad is well-nourishing rather than just low-calorie.

Portions Portion size misconceptions The popular notion of salads being low-cal at all times can lead to overeating. This misconception could lead to a spike in your daily calorie intake, without you even realizing it. Knowing mindful portions is key to maintaining dietary goals while relishing the variety and taste of salads. Mindful eating assures salads stay healthy for you and you don't overindulge.