Gujarat ATS arrests 4 terrorists linked to al-Qaeda
What's the story
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested four suspected terrorists with links to al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). The suspects were identified as Mohd Faiq, Mohd Fardeen, Sefullah Kureshi, and Zeeshan Ali. They were reportedly using social media platforms and suspicious apps to spread AQIS ideology. One of the accused was arrested from another state. Two were apprehended from Gujarat, while the other two were apprehended from Delhi and Noida, respectively.
Investigation details
Suspects used auto-delete apps to erase traces of communications
Sources told NDTV that the suspects allegedly used auto-delete apps to erase any trace of their communications. The Gujarat ATS is currently analyzing the suspects' chats and social media handles. They were detected discussing terror activities in the state, which brought them under the radar of law enforcement agencies. During the initial investigation, the authorities discovered that they also had cross-border links. The ATS, however, is yet to disclose if weapons, explosives or communication materials were recovered during the operation.
Twitter Post
Pics of the 4 suspects
Gujarat ATS arrested four terrorists with links to AQIS (Al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent). A detailed press conference will be held: ATS DIG Sunil Joshi— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2025
(Pics: Gujarat ATS) pic.twitter.com/qV3119GztG
UN
Al Qaeda shaping affiliate to spread operations: UN
According to a UN report released in June, Al-Qaeda is shaping its regional affiliate to expand its terror operations across the Indian subcontinent, specifically Jammu and Kashmir in India, Bangladesh, and Myanmar. The report stated that "one Member State assessed that Al-Qaeda is shaping AQIS (Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent) to spread its operations." Al Qaeda has around 200 fighters in the Indian Subcontinent, with Osama Mehmood serving as its emir.