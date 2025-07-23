Gujarat ATS arrests 4 terrorists linked to al-Qaeda 

Investigation details

Suspects used auto-delete apps to erase traces of communications

Sources told NDTV that the suspects allegedly used auto-delete apps to erase any trace of their communications. The Gujarat ATS is currently analyzing the suspects' chats and social media handles. They were detected discussing terror activities in the state, which brought them under the radar of law enforcement agencies. During the initial investigation, the authorities discovered that they also had cross-border links. The ATS, however, is yet to disclose if weapons, explosives or communication materials were recovered during the operation.