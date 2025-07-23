Meta introduces new safety measures for child-centric accounts on Instagram

Meta has announced new safety measures for Instagram accounts that are primarily focused on children. The move comes as part of an effort to protect these accounts from unwanted messages and offensive comments. The company will automatically place such accounts into the app's strictest message settings, preventing unsolicited interactions. It will also enable its "Hidden Words" feature to filter out inappropriate comments.

Targeted accounts Measures target accounts with children as focus The new measures will specifically target accounts managed by adults who frequently post pictures and videos of their children. This includes parent or talent manager accounts representing children. Meta acknowledged that while these accounts are mostly used innocently, there are some who exploit them by leaving sexualized comments on their posts or requesting sexual images through direct messages (DMs).

Preventive actions Meta will also limit recommendations for suspicious adults Meta plans to keep potentially suspicious adults, like those already blocked by teens, from discovering accounts focused on children. The company will not recommend these suspicious adults to child-centric accounts on Instagram and vice versa. It will also make it more difficult for them to find each other in the Instagram Search feature.

Social media impact Changes will impact family vloggers, parent-managed accounts The announcement comes as Meta and Instagram have been taking steps over the last year to address mental health concerns related to social media. These concerns were raised by the US Surgeon General and several states, some of which even mandated parental consent for social media access. The changes will greatly affect family vloggers/creators and parents managing accounts for "kidfluencers," both of whom have been criticized for exposing children on social media.