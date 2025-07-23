Forget cameras! This tech uses Wi‑Fi signals to identify humans

Italian researchers have developed WhoFi, a novel way to track individuals using their unique "fingerprint" created by the way their bodies block Wi-Fi signals. Since these signal distortions—captured as channel state information (CSI)—carry biometric traits, WhoFi can match individuals across locations without visual identifiers. This means that even without a phone, one could be tracked as they move through areas with different Wi-Fi networks.

Efficacy WhoFi outperforms EyeFi The WhoFi technique achieved accurate matches on the public dataset up to 95.5% of the time when a deep neural network used the transformer encoding architecture. This is an improvement over a similar technique called EyeFi proposed in 2020, which had an accuracy of about 75%. The researchers say their results confirm Wi-Fi signals as a strong and privacy-preserving biometric modality for person re-identification systems.

Versatility Wi-Fi signals can be used for several sensing applications Over the last decade, scientists have discovered that Wi-Fi signals can be used for a range of sensing applications. These include seeing through walls, detecting falls, identifying human presence, and recognizing gestures like sign language. The Wi-Fi Alliance started promoting this concept as "Wi-Fi Sensing" after the IEEE 802.11bf specification was approved in 2020.