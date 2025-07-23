Not Delhi, Mumbai, this small town is India's 'cheating capital'  

Kanchipuram, a small town in Tamil Nadu with a population of around two lakh, has emerged as India's biggest non-monogamy hotspot. The data was released by Ashley Madison, a dating app known for catering to individuals seeking extramarital affairs. The app's June 2025 data showed Kanchipuram at the top of its list of cities with the highest cheating rates in India.

Ranking shift Kanchipuram was at 17th spot last year Interestingly, Kanchipuram was at the 17th spot last year but has now surpassed major metros like Delhi and Mumbai. Central Delhi and Gurgaon were second and third on the list, respectively. Notably, Mumbai didn't even make it to the top 20 this year. The app's ranking system takes into account "activity intensity and engagement data," meaning cities with more active users are ranked higher.

Decline reasons Reasons behind Mumbai's drop Several factors could explain Mumbai's sharp drop on Ashley Madison. Smaller cities like Kanchipuram may be turning to the app for more private ways to connect due to societal watchfulness. This doesn't mean people in bigger cities like Mumbai have reduced pursuing extra-marital affairs; just that, they have more options and routes to explore.

Infidelity trends India and Brazil have highest rates of admitted infidelity In April, Ashley Madison revealed that India and Brazil have the highest rates of admitted infidelity, with 53% of surveyed adults admitting to having affairs. Paul Keable, chief strategy officer at Ashley Madison, said this data shows India is "leading the way in redefining modern relationships." He added that India is already ranked sixth among global markets for the app and is expected to climb higher by year's end.