Semi-nude, drunk MNS leader's son abuses  influencer speaking in Marathi 

An FIR has been filed against the son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) politician Javed Sheikh, Rahil Javed Shaikh, for allegedly misbehaving with Marathi social media influencer Rajshree More following a car accident. The incident took place in Mumbai 's Andheri area on Sunday night. More alleged that Shaikh was driving under the influence at the time of the accident. She also claimed that he tried to intimidate her by flaunting his father's political influence.

Viral footage Shaikh seen in a video hurling abuses at more After the accident, More shared a video on Instagram showing Shaikh in a semi-naked state and hurling abuses at her. In the video, he could be heard saying "Bh**od paishe ghe" while threatening her. He also dared police officers present at the scene to take action against him. "Go and tell the cops I am Javed Shaikh's son, then you'll see what happens," he tells her. She also alleged that she is now being harassed by MNS workers and supporters.

Legal action More has filed an FIR against Shaikh The video was later shared by Sanjay Nirupam of the Shiv Sena party (Eknath Shinde). "A leader's son from MNS, hurling abuses at a Marathi-speaking woman. On top of that, flaunting his father's influence. See the real face of those who claim to protect Marathi pride. Are these the same MNS people attacking Hindus under the pressure of Muslims?" he questioned.