Did you know Randeep Hooda almost debuted opposite Amitabh-Ajay?
Actor Randeep Hooda recently opened up about the initial phase of his career and a project that never came to fruition. In a conversation with Mayank Shekhar for Mid-Day, he revealed that he was once cast by filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma for a film titled Ek. "I was to play the super-villain with the whole film industry on the other side," Hooda shared.
Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, and Naseeruddin Shah were to star
Hooda revealed that the film was supposed to have a star-studded cast, including Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, and Naseeruddin Shah. He recalled asking Varma if the film was happening. "He said, 'No, it's not. But you don't do any other movie. I'll find a role for you and launch you," Hooda said.
How Varma arranged for his monthly expenses
Hooda also revealed that Varma had a unique arrangement for him. "I was on a three-year salary, like a studio system. I was paid for not doing any other work!" he said. He further shared how they agreed on his monthly expenses and the payment he would receive from Varma. "On the first of every month, I would turn up at his office and collect my cheque to do nothing!"
The plot of 'Ek'
Hooda described the film's plot, saying it revolved around a man who comes to Mumbai and causes harm to the city. "It was about a man who came to Mumbai and set off bombs in the city, leading to an exodus," he said. The project eventually fell through, leaving Hooda wondering if it would ever see the light of day.
'I threw a lot of attitude...': Hooda on meeting Varma
Hooda also spoke about his early career, including an offer from Shimit Amin for Ab Tak Chhappan. "I told Shimit I'd rather do Nana Patekar's role!" He also humorously recalled his first meeting with Varma, where he was asked to remove his T-shirt. "I always had a good physique, and I removed my T-shirt. I also threw a lot of attitude," he said. Eventually, he got his big break with Vishram Sawant's D, a prequel to Varma's Company.