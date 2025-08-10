New IT Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha tomorrow

Clarification

Rijiju addresses concerns over bill withdrawal

Rijiju clarified that the new bill isn't a completely fresh proposal, but one that incorporates all the changes suggested by the Select Committee and accepted by the government. He said, "It is being presumed that there will be an absolutely new bill, ignoring the earlier bill for which a lot of work was done." The minister stressed these fears were unfounded as all recommendations made in the last six months will be reflected in this new legislation.