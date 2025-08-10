Next Article
NTPC to invest ₹80,000cr in Telangana's renewable energy sector
NTPC, a leading power company in India, just announced a huge ₹80,000 crore investment in Telangana to ramp up solar and wind energy.
The news dropped after NTPC's Chairman Gurdeep Singh met with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his home in Jubilee Hills.
Floating solar projects on the cards
One cool highlight: NTPC wants to build floating solar projects in Telangana with the potential to generate 6,700 megawatts—pretty massive!
The state is backing these moves fully. With this partnership, Telangana is set to play an even bigger role in India's shift toward clean and sustainable energy.