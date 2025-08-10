Next Article
Kerala calls round-table on US tariffs on Indian imports
Kerala is calling a round-table on August 16 after the US slapped a steep 50% tariff on Indian imports, putting local exports like seafood, spices, tea, coffee, and cashews at risk.
State Finance Minister KN Balagopal wants the central government to stand firm against US pressure, warning that giving in could mean even more trade concessions from India.
Who all will be there
Industry experts, economists, academicians, and producers will join the meeting to figure out how badly these tariffs could hurt and brainstorm ways to respond.
Balagopal also thinks all affected states should team up for a joint strategy—since this isn't just Kerala's problem.