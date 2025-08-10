Kerala calls round-table on US tariffs on Indian imports Business Aug 10, 2025

Kerala is calling a round-table on August 16 after the US slapped a steep 50% tariff on Indian imports, putting local exports like seafood, spices, tea, coffee, and cashews at risk.

State Finance Minister KN Balagopal wants the central government to stand firm against US pressure, warning that giving in could mean even more trade concessions from India.